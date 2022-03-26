Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Decreases By 74.6%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of BGR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.73. 138,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

