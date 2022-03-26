Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Expands By 274.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 274.2% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund news, insider Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSE MHD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 195,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,631. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

