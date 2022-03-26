Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Expands By 1,200.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLZNY shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Clariant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clariant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CLZNY stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. Clariant has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

