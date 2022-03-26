Short Interest in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Declines By 75.6%

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 446,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Communications Systems in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JCS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 165,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,347. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.53.
Communications Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.
