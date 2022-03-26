Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Grows By 326.3%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 326.3% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of DIGP opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Digipath has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
Digipath Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digipath (DIGP)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.