Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Grows By 326.3%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 326.3% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DIGP opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Digipath has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Digipath Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

