Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Increases By 2,983.3%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 2,983.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF opened at $4.57 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

About Dream Impact Trust (Get Rating)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

