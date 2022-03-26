Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Increases By 1,065.3%

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 1,065.3% from the February 28th total of 519,200 shares. Currently, 43.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of GFAI stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.40.
About Guardforce AI (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardforce AI (GFAI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.