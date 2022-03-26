Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Increases By 1,065.3%

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 1,065.3% from the February 28th total of 519,200 shares. Currently, 43.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of GFAI stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

