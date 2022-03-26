Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Rises By 218.4%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 218.4% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

MACA stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Friday. 175,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,441. Moringa Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

