Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declines By 93.7%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.
JGH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. 177,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $16.38.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
