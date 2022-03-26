Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declines By 93.7%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

JGH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. 177,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.