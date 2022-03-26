Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Rises By 205.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 210,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $20.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

