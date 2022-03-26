Short Interest in Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Increases By 300.0%

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Palfinger from €42.00 ($46.15) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Palfinger from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLFRY opened at $30.50 on Friday. Palfinger has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

