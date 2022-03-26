Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Expands By 200.0%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.75 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.98%.
StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
