Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Expands By 200.0%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.75 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

