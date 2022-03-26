Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Rises By 266.7%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Shares of TWLV opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.