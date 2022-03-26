Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Increases By 454.5%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 454.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

VIVHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($18.13) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.38) to €14.10 ($15.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.76) to €13.40 ($14.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

