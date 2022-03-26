Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $2.10. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 15,577 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $66.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.