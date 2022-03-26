SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.97. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 118 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $522.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
