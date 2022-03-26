SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.97. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 118 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 512,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.