Signaturefd LLC Buys 159 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,695. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.15.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.