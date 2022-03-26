Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,249 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

