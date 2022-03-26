Signaturefd LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.77) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.

NYSE BHP traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $75.34. 2,933,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

