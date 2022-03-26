Signaturefd LLC Has $692,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $366.44. The company had a trading volume of 942,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.63 and its 200 day moving average is $378.10. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.10.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.