Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,723. The company has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.