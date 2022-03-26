Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.85. The stock had a trading volume of 739,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.31 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.16.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.