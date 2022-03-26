Signaturefd LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $109.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,459. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.40 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

