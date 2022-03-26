Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 183.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.29. 3,246,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,791. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

