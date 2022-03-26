Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,639,000 after purchasing an additional 120,432 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 79,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average is $146.16.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

