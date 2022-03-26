Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 381.8% in March

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 381.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $15.97 on Friday. Sims has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

About Sims (Get Rating)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

