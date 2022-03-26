Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $156.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.55.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average is $153.34. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

