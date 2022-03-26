Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOT.UN shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$5.19. 104,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,999. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.10. The firm has a market cap of C$416.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

