Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SND. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $157.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

