SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SRU.UN stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,661. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$26.68 and a 1-year high of C$33.48. The company has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.28.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

