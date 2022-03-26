Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Lowered to $21.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

