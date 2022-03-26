Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Stock Price Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 4,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 120,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNPO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 162,279 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snap One by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap One by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equities analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

