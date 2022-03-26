Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 1,958,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,665,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Society Pass in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48.
About Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)
Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.
