Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 1,958,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,665,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Society Pass in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

