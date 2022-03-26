Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 393,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 164,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$80.86 million and a PE ratio of -8.09.
About Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC)
Featured Articles
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.