Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 393,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 164,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$80.86 million and a PE ratio of -8.09.

About Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties located in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include 100%-owned the Moosehead project, and the Crippleback Lake and East Alder projects located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, as well as the Fleur de Lys project situated in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type gold deposits.

