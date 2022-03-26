SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Down 2.2%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 60,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 37,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

