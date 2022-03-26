Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $515.03

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.03 ($6.78) and traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.58). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.58), with a volume of 61,156 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 508.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 515.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.89%. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

