Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,436 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO opened at $77.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.