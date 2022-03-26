S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $495.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.29.

S&P Global stock opened at $413.47 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $351.07 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

