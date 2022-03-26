Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

About Spark Networks (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.