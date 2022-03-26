SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 334,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,325. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

