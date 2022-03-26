SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SpartanNash by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

