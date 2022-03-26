SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Stock Position Lifted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.28% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 191.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA GAL opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

