Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 388.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180,869 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,615,000 after buying an additional 1,195,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

