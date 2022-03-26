Spire Wealth Management Invests $41,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 109.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 301.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $577,570.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,737 shares of company stock valued at $878,903 in the last three months. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $901.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 2.54. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

