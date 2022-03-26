Spire Wealth Management Makes New $39,000 Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 23.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

