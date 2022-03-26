Spire Wealth Management Makes New $45,000 Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.19%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

