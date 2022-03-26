Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $140,000.

Several research firms have commented on ROLL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.43.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

