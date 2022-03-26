Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) Insider Dawn Robertson Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT – Get Rating) insider Dawn Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($12,592.59).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.97, a current ratio of 21.11 and a quick ratio of 20.87.
Splitit Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
