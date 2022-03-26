Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $148.57

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.57, but opened at $154.90. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $151.16, with a volume of 13,172 shares trading hands.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.18.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.