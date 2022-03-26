SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) & Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Head-To-Head Review

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) and SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and SQL Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems $116.84 million 0.76 $26.13 million $0.95 3.00 SQL Technologies $40,000.00 24,322.84 -$5.73 million N/A N/A

Orion Energy Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SQL Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQL Technologies has a beta of -3687.14, meaning that its share price is 368,814% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and SQL Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems 21.33% 13.75% 9.16% SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of SQL Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orion Energy Systems and SQL Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 SQL Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 98.83%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than SQL Technologies.

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats SQL Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors. The Engineered Systems segment develops and sells lighting products, and provides construction and engineering services for commercial lighting, and energy management systems. The Distribution Services segment markets lighting products to agencies and distributors. The company was founded in April 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

